 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Heart Ministry Center

  • 0
Heart Ministry Center

Heart Ministry Center Rayna Pollock has been named laundry director at Heart Ministry Center, and she oversees operations at the Fresh Start Laundromat. Rayna joined Heart Ministry Center's team in August 2020 as a Fresh Start facilitator after 19 years of management experience. She graduated from Omaha Central High School and has lived in North Omaha for most of her life. Heart Ministry Center provides food, healthcare, and a way forward to people severely affected by poverty in the Omaha area. The organization's core values are compassion, community, accountability, and excellence, and it offers dignity for all. Learn more at HeartMinistryCenter.org.

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Colliers Nebraska

Colliers Nebraska

Colliers Nebraska Announces 2021 Awards and Promotions Charles McNeil Jeffrey Wyatt Ed Fleming Chris Mensinger Kristi Andersen Nathan Greteman…

First Nebraska Trust Company

First Nebraska Trust Company

FIRST NEBRASKA TRUST COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT Jaime Hemmerling Brandi Novosad Luke Paladino Dominique Brown VP & Trust Officer VP & Trust …

Watch Now: Related Video

Deferring on your student loans could impact your credit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert