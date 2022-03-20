Heart Ministry Center Rayna Pollock has been named laundry director at Heart Ministry Center, and she oversees operations at the Fresh Start Laundromat. Rayna joined Heart Ministry Center's team in August 2020 as a Fresh Start facilitator after 19 years of management experience. She graduated from Omaha Central High School and has lived in North Omaha for most of her life. Heart Ministry Center provides food, healthcare, and a way forward to people severely affected by poverty in the Omaha area. The organization's core values are compassion, community, accountability, and excellence, and it offers dignity for all. Learn more at HeartMinistryCenter.org.