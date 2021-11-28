Hightower Omaha Hightower Omaha welcomes Sean Song as Financial Planning and Analytics Associate. In his role, Sean will provide financial planning services and on-going support. His industry experience on trading desks and in client service will further enhance Hightower Omaha's business development and client experience. Hightower's Senior Vice President Keith Hier says, "As a former UNL golf captain, Sean is a motivated and driven addition to the team. His desire to help people and his knowledge will be an added benefit to clients." Hightower has been recognized by Barron's as a Top 100 RIA for 2021. Securities are offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Hightower Advisors is a SEC registered investment advisor.
Hightower Omaha
