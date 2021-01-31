Hightower Omaha Hightower Omaha welcomes Shelly Staats, a 22 year industry veteran, as a Relationship Manager (RM). In her financial advisory role, Shelly will provide financial planning services and on-going investment advice. Her experience as an advisor and in client service and support will further enhance Hightower Omaha's business development and our Client Service team, adding value to our clients and depth to our growing business. Hightower's Managing Director Tom Foley says, "We've known and admired Shelly professionally and as a person of integrity for years. We know she is a great fit for our team and our focus on excellent client service. Please join us in welcoming Shelly." Hightower has been recognized by Barron's as Top 100 RIA for 2020. Securities are offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Hightower Advisors is a SEC registered investment advisor.