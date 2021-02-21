 Skip to main content
Hightower Omaha
Hightower Omaha

HighTower Omaha Honored on Forbes' 2021 list of the Best-In-State Wealth Advisors HighTower Omaha is pleased to announceTom Foley was named to Forbes' 2021 list of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors. The annual list spotlights the top advisors in all 50 states. 2021 marks the 3rd year Tom and HighTower Omaha have been featured on the list. We are so proud of our entire team for their accomplishments and for making such a positive impact on the lives of our clients. We are delighted to see Tom honored for following his passion and creating thoughtful, personalized solutions for clients. Securities offered through HighTower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. HighTower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

