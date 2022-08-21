HILGERS GRABEN PLLC NAMED TO INC. 5000 LIST FOR FOURTH TIME Hilgers Graben PLLC is pleased to announce that Inc. magazine has named the firm to this year's list of 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the country. The firm's overall rank was in the top 1,300, and it was named the second-fastest growing company in Lincoln, #9 in Nebraska, and the #6 fastest growing in legal nationwide. It is the fourth time that the firm has made the prestigious list. "Inc. magazine's ranking reflects what clients and attorneys around the country are recognizing-our innovative business model and people-first approach are driving powerful growth," said firm founder Mike Hilgers. "Clients want winning litigators at sane rates, and they are tired and frustrated by the old delivery models of discovery services," Hilgers said. "Our attorneys help solve our clients' litigation and discovery problems around the country, and our firm is finding that top lawyers want to join our team because they want a firm that provides a long-term, rewarding, and sustainable professional home for them," Hilgers continued. "We are honored by the recognition of our team's successes and the validation of our disruptive business model." About Hilgers Graben PLLC Hilgers Graben PLLC is an elite nationwide litigation and discovery boutique specializing in complex commercial and intellectual property litigation, discovery counsel services, and trademark services. The firm leverages low-cost locations and innovation to provide top-notch legal services while significantly driving down costs for its clients. The firm recently was named a Best Law Firm for 2022 by U.S. News and World Report. The firm has offices in Nebraska, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Miami, St. Louis, San Diego, and Washington D.C. For more information, please visit www.HilgersGraben.com or contact info@hilgersgraben.com.