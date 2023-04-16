HILGERS GRABEN FURTHER EXPANDS LINCOLN OFFICE, ADDS ATTORNEY HADYN PETTERSEN

Hilgers Graben PLLC welcomes litigation associate Hadyn Pettersen to its Lincoln office, continuing to bolster the reach and talent of the firm's deep roster by adding another highly credentialed attorney with wide-ranging experience in complex litigation matters. With a practice focused on commercial disputes in federal and state courts, Hadyn has represented clients in breach of contract claims, toxic tort suits, restructuring matters, and government-facing investigations.

Prior to joining Hilgers Graben, Hadyn was a litigation associate in the Washington, D.C., office of Kirkland & Ellis. Hadyn is a graduate of Notre Dame Law School, where he served as the Executive Articles Editor for the Notre Dame Law Review.

"Hadyn's litigation expertise would be an asset to any law firm," said firm owner Heather Hilgers, "but he is an especially ideal match for our model of finding highly-talented lawyers and plugging them into our 'no jerks' culture. Our clients win by having access to the same incredible legal talent offered by Big Law, but at a signficantly lower price point."

About Hilgers Graben PLLC

Hilgers Graben PLLC is an elite nationwide litigation and discovery counsel firm specializing in complex commercial and intellectual property litigation, discovery counsel services, and trademark services. Hilgers Graben uses common-sense business principles to provide high-value legal services while keeping rates sane for clients. The firm has nearly 140 professionals nationwide, including top attorneys it has recruited from elite firms around the country; the firm was named a "Best Law Firm" for 2022 and 2023 by U.S. News and World Report. Its business model and cultural approach have created significant traction in the marketplace; the firm has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America four times, including for 2022.

