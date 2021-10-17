HILGERS GRABEN PLLC EXPANDS LINCOLN OFFICE, ADDS ATTORNEYS ADAM NYENHUIS, EVAN HALL AND SAMUEL SETTLE Hilgers Graben PLLC is pleased to announce an expansion of its Lincoln, Nebraska office with the addition of attorneys Adam Nyenhuis, Evan Hall, and Samuel Settle to its fast growing litigation team. Adam Nyenhuis is an associate who has substantial experience with breach of contract and fraud cases, mergers and acquisitions disputes, and breach of fiduciary duty claims. He has clerked at the Supreme Court of Delaware and the Supreme Court of Alabama. Adam graduated from Wake Forest University School of Law (cum laude) and received his undergraduate degree from University of Minnesota (with distinction). Evan Hall is a senior associate who has complex litigation experience representing a variety of clients, ranging from individuals and small, private companies to publicly held corporations. He graduated from Cornell Law School (cum laude) where he served as an editor for the Cornell Law Review and worked for the school's Capital Punishment and Labor Law clinics. Samuel Settle is an associate who just completed a clerkship with the Honorable Jonathan Papik of the Nebraska Supreme Court. Samuel is a graduate of Harvard Law School where he acted as the communications editor of the Harvard Journal of Law and Public Policy. He received his undergraduate from Harvard University. According to firm founder, Mike Hilgers, "our firm is growing around the country, and its engine is here with the incredible team of attorneys working in our Lincoln office. Adding Adam, Evan, and Samuel to our talented and experienced attorneys is a testament to our model and will benefit our clients around the country. We could not be more thrilled to add these great individuals to our team." About Hilgers Graben PLLC Hilgers Graben PLLC is an elite nationwide litigation boutique specializing in complex commercial and intellectual property litigation, discovery counsel services, and trademark services. The firm leverages low-cost locations and innovation to provide superior highly-credentialed legal services while significantly driving down costs for its clients. It was named for the third year in a row to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America and was named the fastest-growing law firm in Nebraska. The firm was recently named a Best Law Firm for 2022 by U.S. News and World Report. The firm has offices in Nebraska, Dallas, Denver, Atlanta, Miami, West Palm Beach, San Diego, and Washington D.C. For more information, please visit www.HilgersGraben.com or contact info@hilgersgraben.com.