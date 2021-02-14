HILGERS GRABEN CELEBRATES 10-YEAR ANNIVERSARY, ANNOUNCES NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM The national law firm Hilgers Graben is pleased to celebrate its 10-year anniversary on February 14, 2021. The firm's founder, Mike Hilgers, started his law practice in the basement of his home in Northwest Lincoln with no other full-time litigation personnel. Ten years later, the firm celebrates its anniversary with nearly 40 attorneys around the country, presences in five states, nationwide reach, and having been named to the Inc. 5000 list for fastest growing companies three years in a row. The firm recently opened its Miami office and will expand into California later this year. "The success of our first ten years is a result of two things," said Hilgers. "The first is a disruptive economic approach centered on using geographic arbitrage as a price-cutting tool, which is one of the few truly innovative business models in a space traditionally dominated by Big Law. The second is our "no jerks" culture, which has attracted elite attorneys and sophisticated clients from around the country." Starting on January 1, 2021, the firm announced a new leadership structure for its next decade of growth. It hired its first Chief Executive Officer, Sterling Miller. Sterling is a three-time General Counsel of companies Sabre Corporation, Travelocity, and Marketo. A native Nebraskan, Sterling has known Mike for nearly twenty years. "The future is incredibly bright for Hilgers Graben and I am proud to lead this disruptive firm into its next chapter. As a former general counsel and head of litigation, I instinctively recognized the need in the marketplace for the firm that marries low cost with incredible talent. I could not be more optimistic for the firm's opportunities heading into the next decade." The firm announces these promotions: It has elevated name-partner Andrew Graben to Head of Litigation, Trent Tanner to Deputy Head of Litigation, and Carrie Dolton to Head of EDGE, Hilgers Graben's innovative discovery counsel practice. Andrew is a sophisticated litigator who runs the firm's Dallas office. Trent helps run the litigation team from the firm's headquarters in Lincoln. Carrie has created ground-breaking and proprietary approaches to e-discovery for the firm in Omaha. Finally, Hilgers Graben announces its inaugural board of directors: Mike Hilgers, Heather Hilgers, Paul Hilgers, and Dr. Stephen Hilgers, all of whom are attorneys. Noted Hilgers, "I started this as a family business-one that would treat people well and provide a home for those to both do great work and spend true quality time with their own families. As we look to the future, it is fitting to have my own family be a part of the leadership team, and to ensure that the the firm's values always carry forward with the organization as it grows." About Hilgers Graben PLLC Hilgers Graben PLLC is an elite nationwide litigation boutique specializing in complex commercial and intellectual property litigation, discovery counsel services, and trademark services. The firm leverages low-cost locations and innovation to provide superior highly-credentialed legal services while significantly driving down costs for its clients. It was named for the third year in a row to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America and was named the fastest-growing law firm in Nebraska. The firm has offices in Nebraska, Dallas, Denver, Atlanta, and Miami. For more information, please visit www.HilgersGraben.com or contact info@hilgersgraben.com.