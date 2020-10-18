 Skip to main content
Hilgers Graben
Hilgers Graben

Hilgers Graben Welcomes New Attorney William Bergstrom Hilgers Graben PLLC is pleased to announce the addition of William Bergstrom to its Lincoln litigation team as a Senior Associate. Formerly associated with Sullivan & Cromwell, LLP in Washington, D.C. and, most recently, a clerkship with The Honorable Jonathan A. Kobes with the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit, Will is an up-and-coming litigator with experience representing clients in all stages of complex commercial litigation in matters that range from private international arbitration to a sprawling fraud action involving dozens of private and government entities in both state and federal courts across the country. He has briefed cases before the Third and D.C. Circuit Courts of Appeals. Will graduated from Harvard Law School (cum laude) and received his undergraduate degree from Harvard University (magna cum laude). Hilgers Graben PLLC is an elite nationwide litigation boutique specializing in complex commercial and intellectual property litigation, discovery counsel services, and trademark services. The firm leverages low-cost locations and innovation to provide superior legal services while significantly driving down costs for its clients. It was named for the third year in a row to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America and was named the fastest-growing law firm in Nebraska.

