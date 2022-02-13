Hilgers Graben PLLC Expands Lincoln Office, Adds Attorney Thomas Swanson Hilgers Graben PLLC is pleased to announce the addition of attorney Thomas Swanson to its fast-growing litigation team in Lincoln, NE. Prior to joining Hilgers Graben, Tom was a commercial litigator with Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP in New York and San Francisco. Tom's litigation work ranges from state and federal class actions and multi-district litigation, antitrust, negligence, breach of contract, fraud and nuisance cases, and advising clients in the tech, financial, insurance, energy, manufacturing, and service industries. Tom has significant experience with responding to dispositive motions, managing e-discovery and expert witnesses, taking depositions, and preparing trial motions. Here is currently licensed in New York and California and is awaiting his license to practice in Nebraska. Tom received his law degree from Columbia Law School where he was the notes editor for the Columbia Law Review. After law school, he clerked for the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Tom received his undergraduate degree from the University of Notre Dame. Swanson said, "I am thrilled to be joining the Hilgers firm. Being back home in Nebraska, working with a nationwide client base, and having a litigation practice as sophisticated and rewarding as I did with my prior AmLaw 50 law firm is very exciting." According to firm founder, Mike Hilgers, "We are fortunate to have Tom at the firm, and it is attorneys of his caliber that make our model work. We aspire to be the "go-to" firm for Nebraskans returning home from practicing in Big Law, and we could not be happier to have Tom and his wife Katherine back here in Nebraska. Our clients with complex litigation needs will benefit from having Tom on the team here in Nebraska, as he is a great lawyer and person." About Hilgers Graben PLLC Hilgers Graben PLLC is an elite nationwide litigation boutique specializing in complex commercial and intellectual property litigation, discovery counsel services, and trademark services. The firm leverages low-cost locations and innovation to provide superior highly-credentialed legal services while significantly driving down costs for its clients. It was named for the third year in a row to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America and was named the fastest-growing law firm in Nebraska. The firm was recently named a Best Law Firm for 2022 by U.S. New and World Report. The firm has offices in Nebraska, Dallas, Denver, Atlanta, Miami and West Palm Beach, St. Louis, San Diego, and Washington D.C. For more information, please visit www.HilgersGraben.com or contact info@hilgersgraben.com.