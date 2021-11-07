Hilgers Graben Named to 2022 "Best Law Firms" List by U.S. News - Best Lawyers� National litigation firm Hilgers Graben PLLC announces that it has received recognition in the U.S. News - Best Lawyers� 2022 edition of "Best Law Firms." Firms included in the "Best Law Firms" rankings are recognized for professional excellence and service and have persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. Achieving such a ranking signals a combination of high-quality law practice, breadth of legal expertise, and dedication to client service. The firm was specifically recognized for Litigation and Intellectual Property. This recent recognition adds to the firm's growing recognition by national publications for its talented team and its growth; Hilgers Graben previously has been recognized as one of the 5000 fastest growing private businesses in America by Inc. magazine. Firm founder Mike Hilgers stated, "This recognition publicly acknowledges what our clients have been telling us-that the legal professionals at Hilgers Graben are top notch, do excellent work, and help our clients solve their problems. It also recognizes that our 'no jerks' culture, together with Big Law talent is gaining national traction. We are grateful to our clients and peers for the recognition." The U.S. News - Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys in their field, and review of additional information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process. The firm's recognition was for the Dallas-Fort Worth Metro Region Tier 2. About Hilgers Graben PLLC Hilgers Graben PLLC is a nationwide litigation boutique specializing in complex commercial and intellectual property litigation, discovery counsel services, and trademark services. The firm leverages low-cost locations and innovation to provide highly-skilled and experienced legal services while significantly driving down costs for its clients. The firm is in Nebraska, Dallas, Denver, Atlanta, Miami, West Palm Beach, San Diego, and Washington D.C. For more information, please visit www.HilgersGraben.com or contact info@hilgersgraben.com.
