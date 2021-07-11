Mike Hilgers Named Super Lawyer Hilgers Graben PLLC is pleased to announce firm founder, Michael Hilgers, was named 2021 Great Plains Super Lawyer, an honor for lawyers across the country who have reached high achievements and standards within their respective fields. Only 5% of attorneys in the Great Plains region receive this distinction. Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Super Lawyers conducts a rigorous nomination and multi-phased selection process, which includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations. Hilgers Graben is a complex litigation boutique law firm based in Lincoln, Nebraska, that handles intellectual property and commercial disputes for clients based around the country. The firm supports its nationwide litigation and discovery practice from Lincoln along with offices in Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Miami, San Diego, Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach.
