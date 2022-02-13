Holland Basham Architects We're honored to congratulate eight Holland Basham Architects team members on their recent promotions. These individuals all showcase strong leadership traits and represent our firm and the Omaha community. Their well-earned achievements and ability to promote and cultivate growth make us excited for our firm's future. Read below to learn more about these individuals who represent the firm's architecture, interior design, and marketing teams. Brittany Miller, AIA Senior Associate Brittany showcases her passion for mentorship and collaboration by creating a positive environment and providing other team members with a creative space. She encourages other architects to bring new ideas to the table and values mentoring the firm's interns and young architects. Her willingness to try new things pushes her to positively impact clients and the Omaha community. JD Praeger, AIA, LEEP AP Senior Associate As the co-leader at our Denver office, JD has a passion for fostering relationships and bettering various communities throughout the Denver area. With over 20 years of experience, Praeger is committed to creating long-lasting relationships and providing knowledge on sustainable design to the architecture and design industry. Ally Pilmaier, Associate IIDA, Associate Ally is a leader within the Holland Basham interior design team. Her passion for design is evident through her impressive knowledge and enthusiasm toward her clients and projects. While at Holland Basham, she has designed responsive and innovative corporate workplace spaces. Her vision and place-making capabilities make her an essential team member. Kate Vavak, Director of Marketing, Associate Kate leads the firm's marketing initiatives. During her two years with Holland Basham, she implemented several organizational processes, coordinated new branding and a website, and developed structure around pursuit strategies. Her passion and big-picture thinking contribute valuable insight to the leadership team. Reenie McCormick, NCIDQ, IIDA, Associate AIA, Associate Reenie leads by supporting others' interests and finding ways for them to align with company goals. She is passionate about creating beautiful, inspiring, and useful spaces that make work environments feel welcoming. Reenie believes the world needs more areas that spark joy and assist our daily lives. Warren Curry, AIA, Associate Warren is one of the firm's tech-savvy team members. He is passionate about the newest emerging technologies and how they help collaboration and communication with our clients. He challenges himself by defining long-term solutions to contemporary challenges and working with the client to solve those issues. Brandon Beatty, AIA, Associate At the office, Brandon can be found helping others learn more about the industry. Whether it's through new technologies or recognizing others' strengths and goals, Brandon has the skill of teaching and challenging others. At Holland Basham, Brandon is motivated to build trust with the team and help others be more successful. Ryan Murphy, AIA, Associate Ryan Murphy believes developing strong relationships and putting himself in the client's shoes results in the best project outcomes. His careful listening skills and prioritizing client needs give him the push to create impactful spaces. His big-picture thinking and honesty offer a valuable perspective to the team.