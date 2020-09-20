 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Holland Basham Architects
0 comments

Holland Basham Architects

  • 0
Holland Basham Architects

PROMOTIONS AT HOLLAND BASHAM ARCHITECTS Allie Laurenzo Matt Neaderhiser Sean Gibbons Allie Laurenzo, Associate IIDA, Senior Associate, Interior Designer Allie's intelligent and collaborative approach to interior design creates a balanced and unified experience for the client. On every project, she brings valuable perspective and input, resulting in the creation of meaningful environments. Allie works closely with each client, drawing on a keen understanding of the psychology of interior design, to develop spaces that represent their distinct values, mission, and brand. She is an ideal representation of strength and leadership for interior design within our profession and community. Congratulations, Allie. Matt Neaderhiser, AIA, Senior Associate, Director of Innovation Matt is an architect with a positive outlook and passion for using data to improve the quality of design outcomes. He leads several of HBA's international workplace design projects with exemplary skills in virtual collaboration. Matt also directs the overall innovation for the firm, ensuring that the team is operating at maximum efficiency with state-of-the-art technology. Matt and his innovation team are continually researching, testing, and implementing the latest innovations to go beyond client expectations and provide unique experiences to all clients that we serve. Congratulations, Matt. Sean Gibbons, AIA, Associate Sean's goal with every project is to design spaces that improve the human experience. He operates on the belief that good architecture should be accessible to all. His methodical nature and technical background enable him to be an analytic thinker and quick problem-solver. Sean is thoughtful, experienced, and dedicated with the ability to manage all phases of a project, making him a valuable team member and leader within the firm. Congratulations, Sean.

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dvorak Law Group
Inside Business

Dvorak Law Group

Dvorak Law Group Hires Mark Quandahl Dvorak Law Group, LLC is pleased to announce the addition of Mark C. Quandahl to the firm's banking/finan…

West Gate Bank
Inside Business

West Gate Bank

WEST GATE BANK� WELCOMES CHAD TETTENBORN, NICK PARKER Chad Tettenborn Nick Parker The West Gate Bank� Board of Directors is pleased to welcome…

Jackson Lewis P.C.
Inside Business

Jackson Lewis P.C.

Jackson Lewis Attorneys Honored in the 2021 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America� Kelvin C. Berens Ross M. Gardner Amy L. Peck Chad P. Richt…

NET
Inside Business

NET

NET Earns A Dozen Nebraska Broadcasters Association Awards NET, Nebraska's PBS & NPR Stations, received 12 awards from the Nebraska Broadc…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert