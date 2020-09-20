PROMOTIONS AT HOLLAND BASHAM ARCHITECTS Allie Laurenzo Matt Neaderhiser Sean Gibbons Allie Laurenzo, Associate IIDA, Senior Associate, Interior Designer Allie's intelligent and collaborative approach to interior design creates a balanced and unified experience for the client. On every project, she brings valuable perspective and input, resulting in the creation of meaningful environments. Allie works closely with each client, drawing on a keen understanding of the psychology of interior design, to develop spaces that represent their distinct values, mission, and brand. She is an ideal representation of strength and leadership for interior design within our profession and community. Congratulations, Allie. Matt Neaderhiser, AIA, Senior Associate, Director of Innovation Matt is an architect with a positive outlook and passion for using data to improve the quality of design outcomes. He leads several of HBA's international workplace design projects with exemplary skills in virtual collaboration. Matt also directs the overall innovation for the firm, ensuring that the team is operating at maximum efficiency with state-of-the-art technology. Matt and his innovation team are continually researching, testing, and implementing the latest innovations to go beyond client expectations and provide unique experiences to all clients that we serve. Congratulations, Matt. Sean Gibbons, AIA, Associate Sean's goal with every project is to design spaces that improve the human experience. He operates on the belief that good architecture should be accessible to all. His methodical nature and technical background enable him to be an analytic thinker and quick problem-solver. Sean is thoughtful, experienced, and dedicated with the ability to manage all phases of a project, making him a valuable team member and leader within the firm. Congratulations, Sean.