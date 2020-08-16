Holland Basham Architects Brad Jungman Director of Health Holland Basham Architects Welcome, Brad Jungman, Director of Health. With over 15 years of healthcare experience, his depth of healthcare design, planning, and project management skills complement his first-hand understanding of healthcare facility development to improve the delivery of acute, primary, and specialty-care clinic construction projects. With experience as a leader for the Planning, Design, and Construction team of a nationally recognized non-profit hospital system, Brad knows that our healthcare clients have fiscal and organizational responsibility to meet institutional expectations. He excels at finding creative approaches to align both aspects and is ready to lead our team towards desired outcomes for operational efficiencies, patient care, and patient satisfaction.
