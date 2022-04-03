Holland Basham Architects Holland Basham Architects congratulates Brad Jungman, Director of Health, on his recent promotion to Associate Partner. With over 17 years of healthcare design, planning, and project management skills, Brad contributes unique perspectives and innovative ideas to improve the delivery of acute, primary, and specialty-care projects. His strength is blending his first-hand knowledge of the client's perspective with the ingenuity of our healthcare team through previous experience working for a national hospital system. Brad oversees the strategic direction of the firm's healthcare sector. Under his leadership, our continued growth locally and regionally demonstrates the team's dedication to our community and clients' needs. His work has taken him from major academic medical centers to small community hospitals in for-profit and not-for-profit sectors. Brad knows that our healthcare clients have fiscal and organizational responsibility to meet institutional expectations. He excels at finding creative approaches to align both aspects to produce desired outcomes for operational efficiencies, patient care, and patient satisfaction. We look forward to his contributions to our community's quality of well-being and healthcare through delivering exceptional design, project management, and collaboration.