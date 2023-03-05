Holland Basham Architects AJ Campbell Ally Pettigrew Brandon Beatty Colee Maass Joah Bussert Kyle Miller Nate Hitt Sean Gibbons Davielle Phillips Evan Jeanblanc Jeremy Kubitz Karla Snead Holland Basham Architects is pleased to announce 12 promotions within the firm. This group of individuals possesses the expertise, integrity, empathy, and ability to inspire trust and confidence in others. They have set an aspirational example, communicated effectively, led change, and positively impacted the firm. These individuals have assisted our firm to succeed by setting and achieving goals while inspiring and motivating others to do their best. We congratulate our newly promoted team members earning Associate and Senior Associate.