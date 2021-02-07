Home Instead, Inc. Home Instead, Inc. is pleased to announce the promotion of Mandi Dilling to Learning & Development Director. In this role, she'll lead the team responsible for delivering learning experiences focused on operational excellence. As a member of the Leadership Team, she's responsible for implementation and execution of strategy. Mandi joined Home Instead in 2019 as Learning & Development Strategy Manager. The Home Instead� network provides personalized care, support and education to help enhance the lives of aging adults and their families. Today, this network is the world's leading provider of in-home care services for seniors, with over 1,100 independently owned and operated franchises that annually provide more than 80 million hours of care throughout the United States and 12 other countries.