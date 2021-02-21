 Skip to main content
Home Instead, Inc.
Home Instead, Inc.

Home Instead, Inc.

Home Instead, Inc. Rod Roberts Chris Alford Home Instead, Inc. is pleased to announce the promotions of Rod Roberts and Chris Alford to vice president positions. As members of the Senior Leadership Team, they will assist in shaping and leading strategic initiatives for the company. Rod Roberts was promoted to VP of Franchise Operations. In this role, Roberts is responsible for Canadian operations, North American multiple franchise unit ownerships, redevelopment and new owner franchises and development. Roberts joined Home Instead 15 years ago and has served in numerous positions supporting Home Instead's franchise network. Prior to joining Global Headquarters, Roberts owned a Home Instead franchise in Naples, Florida. Chris Alford was promoted to VP International Operations/ Executive Director, China. Alford is responsible for leading the creation of short, medium, and long-term economic engines to expand Home Instead's global market leader position. In addition, he has overall responsibility for Home Instead China. He joined Home Instead in 2015 and has held other leadership roles on the international team. The Home Instead� network provides personalized care, support and education to help enhance the lives of aging adults and their families. Today, this network is the world's leading provider of in-home care services for seniors, with over 1,100 independently owned and operated franchises that annually provide more than 80 million hours of care throughout the United States and 13 other countries.

