Home Instead, Inc Home Instead, Inc. is pleased to announce the promotion of Susan Richardson to VP Learning & Development and Performance Solutions. In this role, she'll be responsible for learning and development for the franchise network as well as the programs, resources and solutions supporting operations. As a member of the Leadership Team, she will assist in shaping and leading strategic initiatives for the company. Since 2016, Susan has served in the role of Learning & Development Director. She joined Home Instead in 2010 as a member of the business performance team supporting franchise owners. The Home Instead Senior Care� network provides personalized care, support and education to help enhance the lives of aging adults and their families. Today, this network is the world's leading provider of in-home care services for seniors, with almost 1,100 independently owned and operated franchises that annually provide more than 80 million hours of care throughout the United States and 11 other countries.