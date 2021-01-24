Houghton Bradford Whitted Announces New Partner, Sarah E. Cavanagh Houghton Bradford Whitted, an Omaha law firm founded in 2016 with attorneys who specialize in all areas of law, announced today the addition of a new partner to the firm, Sarah E. Cavanagh. "We're pleased that Sarah will be a partner of our firm," said attorney and co-founder David S. Houghton. "She plays an integral role in our firm and her passion for representing small-business owners and local artists in our community is exemplary. We're excited to witness her continued growth." Cavanagh joined the team as an associate attorney and began her practice with a focus on business and commercial litigation, as well as estate and business planning. She has since expanded her practice to include family law and domestic relations matters. Cavanagh graduated cum laude from Creighton University School of Law with a focus on business law. She is a member of the American, Omaha and Nebraska bar associations with admissions to the Nebraska Supreme Court and U.S. District Court, District of Nebraska. An avid supporter of the creative arts, Cavanagh is a board member of BFF Omaha Inc., a local nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the emerging artistic community. She recognizes the need many artists and organizations have for legal counsel who understands them and who has the business acumen to help them navigate the legal system. About Houghton Bradford Whitted Houghton Bradford Whitted is a community law firm with experienced attorneys who specialize in all areas of law, including business formation and corporate maintenance, estate planning and probate, construction litigation, personal injury, criminal law, white-collar defense, juvenile law and family law.