Hughes Tree Service named a Top 20 Tree Care Company in America! Hughes Tree Service of Omaha has been named a Top 20 Tree Care Company in America by the Tree Care Industry Association! "This is really a big honor, we are so excited to be recognized by the Tree Care Industry Association (TCIA)," said Stacy Hughes President of Hughes Tree Service. "We are also so proud of and thankful for our certified arborists, our entire team, and our wonderful customers for making this national award possible," said Hughes. TCIA recognizes the Top 20 accredited tree care companies that have demonstrated their commitment to the industry for utilizing the best business, ethics, and safety practices in the country. "Being recognized for this award in 2022, demonstrates the dedicated commitment that Hughes Tree Service has, to be the best tree care company possible," Hughes said. Hughes Tree Service is locally owned and has provided Trusted Tree Care to the Omaha Metro area for over 60 years.