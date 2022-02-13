inSOURCE Financial Advisors

inSOURCE Financial is excited to announce that we will be partnering with nationally renowned financial author and speaker, Sean Quigley, who will be giving financial workshops for us throughout Nebraska and across the country. Sean has written several financial books, and his current workshops are based on his latest book titled "The Cash Play - Capitalizing on the Opportunity Value of Cash". In this book he emphasizes the importance of protecting your hard-earned money while maintaining liquidity, use, and control of those funds throughout your working years and into retirement. He has given workshops in 36 states over the past 17 years, he is an MDRT Court of the Table member, 7-time President's Inner Circle award winner, and a recipient of GAMA International's Silver Frontline Leader Award. Sean moved to Lincoln, NE in 2009 with his wife, Elizabeth, and his two children, Chad and Megan. His wife, Elizabeth passed away two years ago after a long battle with breast cancer. Sean is passionate about helping families navigate all the life events they will encounter over the years. In his book he states, "Your plan must work in all circumstances, and not just perfect circumstances." Our mission at inSOURCE is simple. We want to meet or exceed your service expectations. Our passion, competence, and continued education will help you reach your financial goals. See insourcecentral.com for more.
