Robin Martin, Chief Operating Officer, inSOURCE, Inc Robin Martin, cABCF (Honorary), FLMI, ACS, AIAA, has joined inSOURCE Inc as Chief Operating Officer for the inSOURCE Group. "We are delighted to announce the appointment of Robin. Her role will encompass facilities management and establishing uniform practices across all subsidiaries as we continue growing every area of the business," said Founder and CEO of inSOURCE Inc, Jim Christensen. The Group subsidiaries include inSOURCE Financial Advisors, inSOURCERx, inSOURCE Benefits Group, the Homecare Advocacy Network (HCAN) in Lincoln and Sarpy/Cass and inSOURCE Marketing Services. Robin has over 34 years' experience in the financial services industry. Before joining inSOURCE Inc she was Second Vice President, Risk Management for Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. During her tenure at Ameritas, Robin served in various roles including distribution, corporate communications, corporate facilities and risk management. Among her accomplishments were serving on a merger integration team, managing a $17 million out-of-state facilities project, managing a data breach, and coordinating the company's COVID-19 pandemic business continuity response. Robin is originally from Syracuse, Nebraska. She and her husband Todd have one son, Brandon and live outside of Lincoln. Robin is an avid reader and sports fan. She is a Leadership Lincoln Fellows 37 graduate and is a member of the Adaptive Business Continuity Advisory Group. She will be based out of our Lincoln and Omaha offices. See www.insourcecentral.com