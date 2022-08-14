Announces Nick Shannon as a Senior Partner Nick Shannon, CRPC� joins inSOURCE Financial Advisors with 11 years of leading growth for financial services firms. Now, Nick leads the acquisition of top talent and organic growth. Nick spent the first part of his career as a Financial Advisor and growing a successful practice. In 2017, he joined the Prudential Financial Advisors leadership team, where he ultimately became Managing Director. Nick was responsible for advisors in Nebraska, Iowa, and the Dakotas. In his new role, Nick promotes inSOURCE Financial Advisors' ability to support various business models. For independent professionals like financial professionals, holistic financial planners, insurance agents, and more, Nick leads efforts to provide them with the coordinated support they need to focus on their book of business while staying independent. Professionals get access to experts, a wide variety of products, and a full suite of services. Nick also works with organizations, such as banks and insurance companies, that want to partner with inSOURCE Financial Advisors to offer their clients more services. Nick is a Magna Cum Laude graduate and former D1 baseball player at California State University, Bakersfield. A lifelong competitive athlete, Nick is a confident leader. To Nick, it takes a team of united, independent professionals with complementary expertise to provide great financial advice for their clients. Contact Nick at 402-810-6670 to speak with him about partnership opportunities. Representatives offer products and services using the following business names: inSOURCE Financial Advisors insurance and financial services | Ameritas Investment Company, LLC (AIC), Member FINRA/SIPC securities and investments | Ameritas Advisory Services, LLC (AAS) investment advisory services. AIC and AAS are not affiliated with inSOURCE Financial Advisors or Prudential Financial Advisors.