2022 Inspire Advisory Board announced Mattie Scheeter Becca Sudbeck Pamela Bourne Ava Thomas Deb Denbeck Jay Warren Terri Campbell Heather Dickinson Katie Lakin Cindy Gonzalez Claudia Bohn Carol Ash The 1st Annual Inspire - Celebrating Women's Leadership Awards luncheon will take place on Wednesday, October 26, at the CHI Health Center Omaha. This awards ceremony recognizes the impact of women's leadership across several sectors, including business, entrepreneurship, education, healthcare, public service and community service. Additional awards include the Young Leader's Award, Scholarship and Woman of the Year. Nominees will be submitted by the public and reviewed by the Inspire Advisory Board. The top five finalists will be invited to the awards luncheon where the winners of each award will be announced. 2022 Inspire board members include: Mattie Scheeter - Director of Sales - Omaha Convention & Visitors Bureau Becca Sudbeck - GM, Brand and Creative - NFM Pamela Bourne - Attorney - Woods Aitken Ava Thomas - President and Publisher - Omaha World-Herald Deb Denbeck - President /CEO - Partnership 4 Kids Jay Warren-Teamer - Director, Diversity and Inclusion - Blue Cross and Blue Shield Nebraska Terri Campbell - VP, Alumnae and Donor Relations - College of St. Mary Heather Dickinson - Account Executive - Omaha World-Herald Katie Lakin - Owner - Little Mango Children's Boutique Cindy Gonzalez - Senior Reporter - Nebraska Examiner Claudia Bohn - Communications & Public Relations Director - Methodist Health System Carol Ash - VP, Marketing - Union Bank & Trust Ava Thomas, president of the Omaha World-Herald said, "There are countless remarkable women in Omaha inspiring others and doing work that has a positive impact on our community. The Inspire Advisory Board wants to read about your co-worker, your boss, your mentor, your teacher, small business owners, healthcare providers and women visionaries in Omaha. Through the Inspire scholarship nominations, we're excited to read about the youth in our community who will undoubtedly be future leaders of our great city. Give some thought to the women in your life who inspire others and nominate her today at Go.Omaha.com/Inspire". Current sponsors for the Inspire Women's leadership awards are Union Bank & Trust, Ovation Heartwood Preserve and Woods Aitken. For more information about participating in this event, please contact Tam Webb 402 444-3125 or tam.webb@owh.com.