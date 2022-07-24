 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Inspire Advisory Board

  • 0

2022 Inspire Advisory Board announced Mattie Scheeter Becca Sudbeck Pamela Bourne Ava Thomas Deb Denbeck Jay Warren Terri Campbell Heather Dickinson Katie Lakin Cindy Gonzalez Claudia Bohn Carol Ash The 1st Annual Inspire - Celebrating Women's Leadership Awards luncheon will take place on Wednesday, October 26, at the CHI Health Center Omaha. This awards ceremony recognizes the impact of women's leadership across several sectors, including business, entrepreneurship, education, healthcare, public service and community service. Additional awards include the Young Leader's Award, Scholarship and Woman of the Year. Nominees will be submitted by the public and reviewed by the Inspire Advisory Board. The top five finalists will be invited to the awards luncheon where the winners of each award will be announced. 2022 Inspire board members include: Mattie Scheeter - Director of Sales - Omaha Convention & Visitors Bureau Becca Sudbeck - GM, Brand and Creative - NFM Pamela Bourne - Attorney - Woods Aitken Ava Thomas - President and Publisher - Omaha World-Herald Deb Denbeck - President /CEO - Partnership 4 Kids Jay Warren-Teamer - Director, Diversity and Inclusion - Blue Cross and Blue Shield Nebraska Terri Campbell - VP, Alumnae and Donor Relations - College of St. Mary Heather Dickinson - Account Executive - Omaha World-Herald Katie Lakin - Owner - Little Mango Children's Boutique Cindy Gonzalez - Senior Reporter - Nebraska Examiner Claudia Bohn - Communications & Public Relations Director - Methodist Health System Carol Ash - VP, Marketing - Union Bank & Trust Ava Thomas, president of the Omaha World-Herald said, "There are countless remarkable women in Omaha inspiring others and doing work that has a positive impact on our community. The Inspire Advisory Board wants to read about your co-worker, your boss, your mentor, your teacher, small business owners, healthcare providers and women visionaries in Omaha. Through the Inspire scholarship nominations, we're excited to read about the youth in our community who will undoubtedly be future leaders of our great city. Give some thought to the women in your life who inspire others and nominate her today at Go.Omaha.com/Inspire". Current sponsors for the Inspire Women's leadership awards are Union Bank & Trust, Ovation Heartwood Preserve and Woods Aitken. For more information about participating in this event, please contact Tam Webb 402 444-3125 or tam.webb@owh.com.

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pella Windows and Doors Of Omaha

Pella Windows and Doors Of Omaha

Pella Windows and Doors of Omaha Vince Boulay Duane Putz Wes True Pella Windows and Doors of Omaha and Lincoln has proudly served our Nebraska…

Union Bank and Trust

Union Bank and Trust

Eastwood Named UBT's Chief Investment Officer Emeritus, Sailer Promoted Bill Eastwood Ryan Sailer Union Bank & Trust (UBT) is pleased to a…

Kutak Rock

Kutak Rock

Kutak Rock Names John Petr Firm Chair Kutak Rock is pleased to announce that John Petr, Omaha public finance partner and previous Vice Chair, …

WoodmenLife

WoodmenLife

WoodmenLife Appoints Executive Vice President & Chief Risk Officer Shawn Bengtson was appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Of…

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine

Steven Lisco, MD will assume two leadership roles with Nebraska Medicine and University of Nebraska Medical Center starting July 1. Dr. Steven…

Cobalt Credit Union

Cobalt Credit Union

Cobalt Credit Union hires new Vice President of Internal Audit and Compliance Cobalt Credit Union is pleased to announce the appointment of Li…

SWANSON RUSSELL

Swanson Russell Recognized with Nine Telly Awards Swanson Russell received three gold awards and six silver awards at the 2022 Telly Awards. T…

Scooter's Coffee

Scooter's Coffee

. Joe Thornton Joins Scooter's Coffee Leadership Team as President to Help Lead Company into the Future To help drive Scooter's Coffee intenti…

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk plans to counter-sue Twitter over $44 billion deal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert