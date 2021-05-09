IP Design Group Names Kelly as Principal IP Design Group has named Pat Kelly as a principal within the firm. In this role, Kelly will actively lead staff in delivering on the firm's commitment to quality technology solutions specifically designed for clients' individual needs and goals. Pat Kelly, RCDD, DBIA Pat Kelly has a background in construction management, electrical contracting, and technology design. His experiences provide a diverse perspective on building systems integration. A natural leader, Pat focuses on growth of the firm, team, individual staff members, and client relationships. IP Design Group, a division of Alvine & Associates, is a technology consulting and design firm providing specialized expertise in telecommunications, audiovisual, security, and acoustics with offices in Omaha, Nebraska; Lincoln, Nebraska; Des Moines, Iowa; and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.