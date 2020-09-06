Jackson Lewis Attorneys Honored in the 2021 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America� Kelvin C. Berens Ross M. Gardner Amy L. Peck Chad P. Richter Kenneth M. Wentz III Christophe E. Hoyme Jackson Lewis is pleased to announce that several of its Omaha attorneys have been publicly recognized by their peers. Congratulations to Kelvin C. Berens, Ross M. Gardner, Amy L. Peck, Chad P. Richter, and Kenneth M. Wentz III on their Best Lawyers in America designations. Notably, Christopher E. Hoyme deserves recognition for receiving the organization's "Lawyer of The Year" Award in the Labor and Employment Litigation category. Focused on labor and employment law since 1958, Jackson Lewis P.C.'s 950+ attorneys located in major cities nationwide consistently identify and respond to new ways workplace law intersects business. We help employers develop proactive strategies, strong policies and business-oriented solutions to cultivate high-functioning workforces that are engaged, stable and diverse, and share our clients' goals to emphasize inclusivity and respect for the contribution of every employee. Additional information about the firm can be found at jacksonlewis.com.
