Jessica C. K�llstr�m-Schreckengost is Honored by the Nebraska State Bar Association with Award of Special Merit Jackson Lewis P.C. is pleased to announce that Jessica C. K�llstr�m-Schreckengost has been recognized by the Nebraska State Bar Association (NSBA) with the Award of Special Merit. This recognition is presented to an individual or organization for services advancing the legal profession, the administration of justice and public interest. Jessica is an Associate in Jackson Lewis' Omaha office, where she focuses her practice on representing management in all aspects of employment litigation and preventive counseling. Additionally, she is a frequent speaker on workplace law topics, including gender identity in the workplace. Jessica was nominated for the Award of Special Merit based on her exemplary service to the legal profession and for her efforts at the NSBA to promote diversity and inclusion. Additionally, Jessica is recognized for establishing a pro bono program in partnership with Nebraska Medicine's Transgender Care Clinic to provide name changes for trans patients, and for accepting every name change case in the Omaha area made available through the Volunteer Lawyers Project.