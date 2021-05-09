JACKSON LEWIS WELCOMES CARLA J. STENZEL TO OMAHA OFFICE Nationwide workplace law firm Jackson Lewis P.C. is pleased to announce that Carla J. Stenzel has joined the firm's Omaha office as an associate. Carla focuses her practice on representing companies in employment-based immigration matters including non-immigrant and immigrant petitions. Carla earned her J.D. from Creighton University School of Law, her MBA from Creighton University Heider College of Business, and her B.A. from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. After graduating law school and taking the Nebraska Bar Exam in 2016, she began working in the area of business immigration. Throughout her experience, she has worked with corporate clients ranging from start-ups to large multinational companies that have been established for many years and has advised on several different non-immigrant and immigrant processes. She is passionate about meeting her clients' needs and is dedicated to their success. Carla welcomes complex immigration issues and executes each case with close careful analysis. About Jackson Lewis Focused on labor and employment law since 1958, Jackson Lewis P.C.'s 950+ attorneys located in major cities nationwide consistently identify and respond to new ways workplace law intersects business. We help employers develop proactive strategies, strong policies and business-oriented solutions to cultivate high-functioning workforces that are engaged, stable and diverse, and share our clients' goals to emphasize inclusivity and respect for the contribution of every employee. Additional information about the firm can be found at jacksonlewis.com.