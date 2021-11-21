Jackson Lewis Welcomes Quinn R. Eaton to Omaha Office Nationwide employment law firm Jackson Lewis P.C. is pleased to announce Quinn R. Eaton has joined the firm as an Associate in Omaha. Quinn represents employers in a broad range of employment-related disputes and litigation. Quinn is experienced in all stages of state and federal court litigation and appellate work. He frequently assists employers with a variety of matters including discrimination and retaliation claims, as well as non-compete issues. Outside of his litigation practice, Quinn is passionate about pro bono work and enjoys utilizing his legal skills to ensure quality legal services are available to those who might not otherwise have access to them. Quinn earned his J.D. from the Creighton University School of Law and B.S. from the University of Nebraska-Omaha. The Omaha office can be reached at (402) 391-1991. About Jackson Lewis Focused on labor and employment law since 1958, Jackson Lewis P.C.'s 950+ attorneys located in major cities nationwide consistently identify and respond to new ways workplace law intersects business. We help employers develop proactive strategies, strong policies and business-oriented solutions to cultivate high-functioning workforces that are engaged, stable and diverse, and share our clients' goals to emphasize inclusivity and respect for the contribution of every employee. Additional information about the firm can be found at jacksonlewis.com.