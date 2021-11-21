 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jackson Lewis
0 comments

Jackson Lewis

  • 0
Jackson Lewis

Jackson Lewis Welcomes Quinn R. Eaton to Omaha Office Nationwide employment law firm Jackson Lewis P.C. is pleased to announce Quinn R. Eaton has joined the firm as an Associate in Omaha. Quinn represents employers in a broad range of employment-related disputes and litigation. Quinn is experienced in all stages of state and federal court litigation and appellate work. He frequently assists employers with a variety of matters including discrimination and retaliation claims, as well as non-compete issues. Outside of his litigation practice, Quinn is passionate about pro bono work and enjoys utilizing his legal skills to ensure quality legal services are available to those who might not otherwise have access to them. Quinn earned his J.D. from the Creighton University School of Law and B.S. from the University of Nebraska-Omaha. The Omaha office can be reached at (402) 391-1991. About Jackson Lewis Focused on labor and employment law since 1958, Jackson Lewis P.C.'s 950+ attorneys located in major cities nationwide consistently identify and respond to new ways workplace law intersects business. We help employers develop proactive strategies, strong policies and business-oriented solutions to cultivate high-functioning workforces that are engaged, stable and diverse, and share our clients' goals to emphasize inclusivity and respect for the contribution of every employee. Additional information about the firm can be found at jacksonlewis.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Crypto group loses bid to buy U.S. constitution

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Security National Bank
Inside Business

Security National Bank

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK ANNOUNCES NEW BRANCH MANAGER IN COUNCIL BLUFFS Security National Bank is pleased to announce Nikki Alford as assistant …

Inside Business

McGrath North

MCGRATH NORTH EXPANDS ITS TEAM WITH TWO NEW ASSOCIATES Madison "Madi" Barbee Nicole Petrow McGrath North is pleased to announce the hiring of …

Assurity
Inside Business

Assurity

Tara Benson named Assurity Vice President, Operations Tara Benson, FSA, MAAA, has been promoted to Assurity Vice President, Operations. For th…

Baird Holm LLP
Inside Business

Baird Holm LLP

Baird Holm LLP Welcomes Six New Associates to the Firm Sapphire M. Andersen Jennifer L. Hiatt Thomas R. Norvell Tristin S. Taylor Emily S. Tos…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert