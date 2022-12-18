Jackson Lewis Welcomes Ann L. Zebrowski and Evyn H. Perry to Omaha Office Ann L. Zebrowski Evyn H. Perry Nationwide workplace law firm Jackson Lewis P.C. is pleased to announce that Ann L. Zebrowski and Evyn H. Perry have joined the firm's Omaha office as associates. Ann is an experienced litigator and trial attorney who brings a common sense, client-centered, approach to the practice of law. Prior to joining Jackson Lewis, Ann worked as corporate counsel for a privately held, Iowa-based, transportation and logistics company with countrywide operations. As corporate counsel, she oversaw litigated personal injury and workers' compensation claims from coast to coast and gained insight into the legal issues and challenges that employers face on a daily basis. Ann's experience allows her to work comfortably and effectively with a wide range of employers in a variety of situations. Ann earned her J.D. from Drake University Law School and her B.A. from the University of Iowa. Evyn focuses his practice on representing employers in the area of traditional labor law before state and federal court and before administrative agencies, providing preventive day-to-day advice and counseling to management on labor and employment matters, and providing training curriculum to employers and HR associations on a variety of labor and employment topics. He is a member of the Defense Research Institute - Labor and Employment Section, Human Resource Association of the Midlands (HRAM), Nebraska Bar Association, Omaha Bar Association and Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM). Evyn earned his J.D. from Creighton University School of Law and his B.S. from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. About Jackson Lewis Focused on labor and employment law since 1958, Jackson Lewis P.C.'s 950+ attorneys located in major cities nationwide consistently identify and respond to new ways workplace law intersects business. We help employers develop proactive strategies, strong policies and business-oriented solutions to cultivate high-functioning workforces that are engaged, stable and diverse, and share our clients' goals to emphasize inclusivity and respect for the contribution of every employee. Additional information about the firm can be found at jacksonlewis.com.