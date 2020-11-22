Jackson Lewis Welcomes Natasha M. Riggleman in Omaha Jackson Lewis is pleased to announce that Natasha M. Riggleman has joined the firm as an Associate in its Omaha office. Natasha focuses her practice on representing management in all aspects of labor and employment litigation, including preventive counseling. While attending law school at the University of Iowa College of Law, Natasha served as a judicial extern to the Honorable Justice Thomas D. Waterman of the Iowa Supreme Court and the Honorable Mark D. Cleve of the Seventh Judicial District of Iowa, where she was involved in the opinion drafting process. Natasha was a recipient of the Dean's Award for Academic Excellence for highest grade in Labor Law and served as a board member of the Black Law Students Association during her second and third year. About Jackson Lewis Focused on labor and employment law since 1958, Jackson Lewis P.C.'s 950+ attorneys located in major cities nationwide consistently identify and respond to new ways workplace law intersects business. We help employers develop proactive strategies, strong policies and business-oriented solutions to cultivate high-functioning workforces that are engaged, stable and diverse, and share our clients' goals to emphasize inclusivity and respect for the contribution of every employee. Additional information about the firm can be found at jacksonlewis.com.