Keating O'Gara Keating O'Gara is pleased to announce that Doug Peterson has rejoined the law firm following eight years serving as Attorney General for the State of Nebraska. Peterson is of counsel at Keating O'Gara and will advise local and national clients in matters of employment, antitrust and religious liberty law, and on litigation strategy. During his tenure as Nebraska's AG, Peterson took on leadership roles on behalf of the Sate of Nebraska and in conjunction with fellow attorneys general in other jurisdictions. In 2022, the bi-partisan National Association of Attorneys General named Peterson recipient of its prestigious Kelley-Wyman award, given to the AG who most advances the association's objectives and ideals. Founded in 1948, Keating O'Gara has been serving clients for 75 years. The law firm represents a wide range of clients throughout the State of Nebraska and the Midwest. The firm's practice includes personal injury, business, commercial and transactional law, antitrust, estate planning and probate, employment and labor law, divorce and domestic relations, and complex litigation. For more information about Keating O'Gara, our practice areas and attorneys, please visit keatinglaw.com.