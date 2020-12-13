Laura Bell, Commercial Real Estate Broker, joins Keller Williams Lincoln Keller Williams Lincoln is pleased to announce that Laura Bell, owner of Commercial Realty Group, LLC, has joined forces to become a branch office of the newly created KW Commercial of NE. Laura has a proven track record in commercial leasing, sales, and consultation. Commercial Realty Group powered by KW Commercial of NE is licensed throughout the state of Nebraska. Keller Williams Lincoln is excited to combine their already strong residential presence with an experienced, professional commercial agent and company. Laura can be reached directly at 402-432-9914