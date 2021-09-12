Advertising Agency KidGlov Named Agency of the Year and Best in Show at 2021 Pinnacle Awards KidGlov, a boutique marketing and advertising agency, was recently recognized as Omaha Agency of the Year and Best in Show at the American Marketing Association (AMA) Omaha chapter's Pinnacle Awards. Marking its eleventh year in operation, KidGlov hit new, exciting milestones by taking home 18 Pinnacle Awards in addition to the Agency of the Year and Best in Show honors. Partner organizations include Farmers & Merchants Bank, Children's Center for the Child and Community, CEDARS, Region V Systems Prevention Coalition, Associated General Contractors of Nebraska, Immanuel Communities and Dreamweaver Foundation. A full list of KidGlov's accolades can be found at AMAomaha.org.