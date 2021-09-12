Advertising Agency KidGlov Named Agency of the Year and Best in Show at 2021 Pinnacle Awards KidGlov, a boutique marketing and advertising agency, was recently recognized as Omaha Agency of the Year and Best in Show at the American Marketing Association (AMA) Omaha chapter's Pinnacle Awards. Marking its eleventh year in operation, KidGlov hit new, exciting milestones by taking home 18 Pinnacle Awards in addition to the Agency of the Year and Best in Show honors. Partner organizations include Farmers & Merchants Bank, Children's Center for the Child and Community, CEDARS, Region V Systems Prevention Coalition, Associated General Contractors of Nebraska, Immanuel Communities and Dreamweaver Foundation. A full list of KidGlov's accolades can be found at AMAomaha.org.
KidGlov
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
First State Bank, Omaha/Ralston www.1st.bank Osbaldo Sanchez Jonathan Culliver Randall Crutcher Osbaldo Sanchez - Oz joins First State Bank wi…
- Updated
Kate Sylvia-Root Joins Security National Bank Business Banking Team Security National Bank proudly announces that Kate Sylvia-Root has joined …
- Updated
Security National Bank Realigns For Future Growth
Nebraska Spine + Pain Center welcomes Orthopedic Spine Surgeon, Travis L. Bailey, M.D. Founded in 1963 and nationally known, Nebraska Spine + …
- Updated
Vacanti Shattuck Attorneys We are pleased to announce William Finocchiaro has been named a new partner at Vacanti Shattuck. William has been w…
- Updated
Swanson Russell Hires Five in Lincoln and Omaha Offices Kaitlyn Smejdir Lupe Dimas Margaret Davenport Eric Smits Andrew Foster Swanson Russell…
- Updated
Leanne Prewitt President Ervin & Smith Ervin & Smithannounces Leanne Prewitt has been named president. Prewitt joined the marketing an…
Lueder Construction Announces Next Generation of Leaders Greg Key Alan Kennedy Brad von Gillern Lueder Construction announced today that Greg …
- Updated
Crane Trust CEO Retires Chuck Cooper, Chief Executive Officer, has announced his retirement effective September 30, 2021. Chuck joined the Cra…
Kutak Rock Ranked Among Top M&A Law Firms by BTI Consulting Kutak Rock is one of 32 law firms trusted most for mergers & acquisitions,…