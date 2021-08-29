Kidwell expands Omaha operation Kidwell is experiencing sizable growth and is expanding its Omaha office to accommodate more employees and incorporate new technology. The overall company growth is largely due to the increasing demand for Kidwell's electrical and low voltage services in all three markets it serves, Kearney, Lincoln and Omaha. Kidwell now employs 330 people with nearly 100 of those employees being added in the last twelve months. The new Omaha office building is 16,500 square feet which is three times the space of the former office. This new facility, which will support over 150 employees, includes a warehouse, yard, twenty office spaces and four conference rooms. The new facility gives Kidwell the space to expand its Virtual Construction abilities as they have done in the Lincoln market. Virtual Construction allows Kidwell's advanced project construction software to prepare kitting and prefabrication at Kidwell's facility, not at a job site. This method will allow for greater integrity, reduces waste, increase safety and produce cost and time savings on projects of all sizes. Ultimately, this expansion positions Kidwell for future growth and will allow Kidwell the ability to better serve its Omaha clients for years to come.
