 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kidwell
0 comments

Kidwell

  • 0
Kidwell

Kidwell Kidwell is excited to add Trevor Kinnett as a new Director of Sales. He brings over 22 years of experience in the low voltage and special systems industry, with special interest in telecom and video surveillance and an emphasis on building relationships with coworkers, clients and potential clients. Kidwell has provided IT services to businesses for almost 20 years such as Managed Service Agreements, Wireless and Mobile services and more. Trevor enhances our capability with his Bachelor of Science from Doane University and his near completion of his MBA from Bellevue University, along with many certifications such as Mitel Cloud Connect, Avigilon ACC and CommScope. He and his wife, Kilie reside in Omaha with their two young children. He is a huge fan of sports, especially baseball. He enjoys fishing, golfing, attending sporting events and hanging out with his family and friends in his spare time. Kidwell offers inspired solutions for clients through Electrical Contracting, Data Cabling, Information Technology, Video Surveillance and more. Bringing a range of specialized services together under one roof creates endless opportunities for businesses in the Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney areas. For more information, visit Kidwellinc.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The frugal habits of some of the wealthiest people in the world

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bellevue University
Inside Business

Bellevue University

Bellevue University Names New Members, Chair to Board of Directors Steve Kaniewski Admiral Annie Andrews Fred Hunzeker Bellevue University off…

Inside Business

CFO Systems

CFO SYSTEMS CFO Systems has added Annette Otteman to its nationwide team of 50-plus professionals focused on helping our clients GROW. The CFO…

Medical Solutions
Inside Business

Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions CEO Craig Meier Named to Staffing Industry Analysts 2021 North American Staffing 100 List Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), …

Inside Business

LIMITLESS LANDSCAPE

LIMITLESS LANDSCAPE Earns 2020 Angie's List Super Service Award LIMITLESS LANDSCAPE is proud to announce that it has earned the home service i…

Rise
Inside Business

Rise

RISE, a re-entry program serving seven Nebraska prisons, welcomes Dr. Mark Foxall, Naomi Hattaway, W. Todd Johnson and Ava Thomas to its board…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert