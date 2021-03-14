Kidwell Kidwell is excited to add Trevor Kinnett as a new Director of Sales. He brings over 22 years of experience in the low voltage and special systems industry, with special interest in telecom and video surveillance and an emphasis on building relationships with coworkers, clients and potential clients. Kidwell has provided IT services to businesses for almost 20 years such as Managed Service Agreements, Wireless and Mobile services and more. Trevor enhances our capability with his Bachelor of Science from Doane University and his near completion of his MBA from Bellevue University, along with many certifications such as Mitel Cloud Connect, Avigilon ACC and CommScope. He and his wife, Kilie reside in Omaha with their two young children. He is a huge fan of sports, especially baseball. He enjoys fishing, golfing, attending sporting events and hanging out with his family and friends in his spare time. Kidwell offers inspired solutions for clients through Electrical Contracting, Data Cabling, Information Technology, Video Surveillance and more. Bringing a range of specialized services together under one roof creates endless opportunities for businesses in the Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney areas. For more information, visit Kidwellinc.com.