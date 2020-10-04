KOLEY JESSEN ADDS SEVEN NEW ASSOCIATES Raquel Boton Kianna Moore Jennifer Novotny Michael Pirnie Mackenzie Waldron Gabreal Belcastro Taylor Hayes Koley Jessen welcomes seven new associates. Raquel Boton, Kianna Moore, Jennifer Novotny, Michael Pirnie, and Mackenzie Waldron join the Corporate Department. Gabreal Belcastro and Taylor Hayes join the Litigation Department. "We couldn't be more thrilled to have these talented professionals joining the Koley Jessen team," said David Goeschel, Recruiting Committee Chair. "As the firm continues to grow we look for individuals who are driven, approachable, and client-focused. This group is that and more. We are excited to see what they help us accomplish." Raquel Boton focuses her practice on corporate and regulatory matters within the healthcare sector. She received her B.A. from DePaul University, and her J.D. from Loyola University Chicago School of Law. Kianna Moore assists clients in environmental, real estate, and general business and corporate matters. She also navigates clients through environmental due diligence in mergers and acquisitions. During law school, Kia was a student attorney with the University of Michigan's Environmental Law and Sustainability Clinic where she worked on a variety of matters including land use and zoning, water pollution control, natural resource management, and federal administrative law. She received her B.A. from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (summa cum laude) and her J.D. from University of Michigan Law School. Jennifer Novotny guides clients through a variety of general business and corporate matters. She assists clients with contract drafting, entity formation, business structuring, corporate governance, and data privacy and security compliance. She received her B.S. in Economics from Creighton University (magna cum laude) and her J.D. from Creighton University School of Law (summa cum laude). Michael Pirnie provides practical legal advice and assistance to entrepreneurs and companies at all stages of growth on real estate, finance, and a wide variety of corporate matters. Michael received his B.A from Nebraska Wesleyan University, M.S.T. from Fordham University Graduate School of Education, and his J.D. from University of Virginia School of Law. Mackenzie Waldron focuses her practice on corporate and business matters, with an emphasis on mergers, acquisitions, and securities. She received B.S. from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (high distinction) and her J.D. from University of Nebraska College of Law (highest distinction). Gabreal Belcastro helps guide clients through every stage of the litigation process and provides counsel in all manner of commercial disputes. During law school, he worked as a student attorney with clients throughout Douglas County, assisting them with everything from protective orders to property disputes. He received his B.S. from University of Nebraska-Omaha, and his J.D. from Creighton University School of Law (magna cum laude). Taylor Hayes assists clients in commercial litigation matters including those involving construction disputes, employment discrimination, and real property leasing disputes. He received his B.A. from Doane University and his J.D. from University of Nebraska College of Law (highest distinction). Koley Jessen is a strategically growing law firm serving the needs of business owners, executives and professionals around the country. For businesses of all types, we are active partners who provide multi-discipline counsel to help our clients achieve personal and business success.