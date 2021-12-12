Seven Associates Join Koley Jessen Jacob S. Walker James R. Glover Cameron O'Connor Katie Runge Beau Morgan Emily Coffey Keith Catt Koley Jessen is proud to announce the addition of seven associates to the firm. This addition means the firm now has over 100 attorneys who are ready to assist clients across our Corporate; Employment; Estate, Succession and Tax; and Litigation Departments. "This group of seven associates helped push our firm over 100 attorneys, an exciting milestone," said Alex Wolf, President of Koley Jessen. "This incredibly talented group is a key part of our ability to continue to provide over-the-top service to our clients." Joining the Corporate Department: Jacob S. Walker - Walker received his J.D. from Creighton University (cum laude) with a Certificate of Concentration in Health Law and his B.A. in Economics from Colorado State University. James R. Glover - Glover earned his J.D. from the University of Nebraska College of Law (high distinction) and received his B.S.B.A. in Economics and Finance from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (honors and distinction). Cameron O'Connor - O'Connor received his J.D. from the University of Notre Dame (cum laude) and his B.S. in Cell and Developmental Biology from the University of California, Santa Barbara. Prior to joining Koley Jessen upon graduating from law school, Cameron externed for the Honorable Ronald F. Bartkowicz in the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois. (Nebraska license pending). Joining the Employment Department: Katie Runge - Runge earned her J.D. from the University of Nebraska College of Law (with high distinction) and received her B.S.B.A. in Management from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln (with high distinction). Joining the Estate, Succession, and Tax Department: Beau Morgan - Morgan received his J.D. from Creighton University School of Law (cum laude) and his B.A. in Political Science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Joining the Litigation Department: Emily Coffey - Coffey received her J.D. from the University of Nebraska College of Law (with distinction) and her B.A. in Political Science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (honors and distinction). During law school, Emily worked as a student attorney at the Lancaster County Attorney's Office, where she obtained favorable verdicts in both a bench trial and a jury trial. Keith Catt - Catt holds a J.D. from the University of Nebraska College of Law (with distinction) and earned his B.S. in Business Management from the University of Colorado-Denver. About Koley Jessen Koley Jessen is a strategically growing law firm serving the needs of business owners, executives, and professionals in Nebraska and around the country.