Nicole Konen Joins Koley Jessen as M&A Shareholder Nicole Konen has joined Koley Jessen's M&A Practice as a Shareholder. "We are thrilled to have Konen on our team," says Josh Norton, Chair of Koley Jessen's Corporate Department. "She has long since been one of the top corporate attorneys in the region, and our clients will benefit from her collaborative approach and zealous representation. We know she will hit the ground running and be a great fit for our culture." Konen's experience includes complex M&A, private investment, and business succession transactions, in addition to corporate and contractual matters. She puts her Master of Professional Accountancy Degree to good use, making sure her advice is practical from a financial perspective. "I am very excited to join Koley Jessen's outstanding M&A team," says Konen. "The culture, energy, and trajectory of the firm are a great fit for my practice. The firm's resources across the corporate, employment, litigation, and estate and succession practices are impressive and are paired with a commitment to over-the-top service and unparalleled work product. I know that my clients will be well-served." Konen received her J.D. (highest distinction), her Master of Professional Accountancy (highest distinction), and her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (highest distinction) from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. She is actively involved in the community, currently serving on the Fontenelle Forest Board of Directors and the Papillion La Vista Community Schools Foundation.