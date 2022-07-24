Three Attorneys Join Koley Jessen's Corporate Team Andrew Stokes Michelle Murdock Dan McDowell Koley Jessen has grown its Corporate Department with the addition of Andrew Stokes, Michelle Murdock, and Dan McDowell. Andrew Stokes has joined the Commercial and Technology Contracts team as a Staff Attorney. He drafts, reviews, revises, and negotiates commercial and technology contracts and utilizes his previous experience serving as in-house counsel to help clients identify and mitigate legal risk. Stokes received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in Marketing from the University of Nebraska-Omaha and his J.D. from the University of Nebraska College of Law. Michelle Murdock has joined the firm's Mergers & Acquisitions team as an Associate. Her practice focuses on corporate transactions, with an emphasis on mergers, acquisitions, and private equity transactions. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology from Washington University in St. Louis and her J.D. from the University of Iowa College of Law. Dan McDowell has joined the Corporate team as an Associate. He focuses his practice on general business and corporate matters, assisting clients with business formation, governance, restructuring, and other transactional matters. McDowell received his Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from Christendom College (summa cum laude) and his J.D. from Creighton University School of Law (summa cum laude). Commenting on their arrival, Corporate Department Chair, Josh Norton said, "We are excited to add Andrew, Michelle, and Dan to our team. Their unique skills sets and experiences will strengthen the firm's offerings on corporate work and serve as welcome additions to our growing practice." About Koley Jessen Koley Jessen is a strategically growing law firm, serving the needs of businesses and their owners, executives, and professionals in Nebraska and around the country.