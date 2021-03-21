Koley Jessen Adds Corporate Shareholder Koley Jessen is excited to announce the addition of David Winkler as a Shareholder in our Corporate Department. David, who was most recently a partner with Fredrikson and Byron in Minneapolis, focuses his practice on mergers & acquisitions, private equity and venture capital investments. David worked as an associate at Koley Jessen previously and is returning to the firm after working for several years in Minneapolis. "We are thrilled to have David back on our team," says Josh Norton, Chair of the Corporate Department. "He has already hit the ground running. His extensive experience in the M&A, private equity, and venture capital areas allows us to enhance service to our current clients and expand our footprint." "I am happy to have the opportunity to return to work alongside the great people at Koley Jessen," says David. "I have watched the firm grow from afar over the years and am impressed with the platform that the firm has developed. I look forward to continuing to grow my practice as a part of this impressive team." David works with companies in a variety of industries including enterprise software, financial technology, media, consumer, e-commerce, food, agriculture, medical device and digital health. He is also actively engaged in the Midwest angel and venture capital community, with extensive experience representing founders, investors and companies with early-stage and follow-on financings and investments. David received his J.D. from The University of Iowa, his Master of Accountancy from The University of Iowa, and his B.B.A. in Accounting from The University of Iowa Tippie College of Business. About Koley Jessen Koley Jessen is a strategically growing law firm serving the needs of business owners, executives and professionals around the country.