Koley Jessen Adds Corporate Attorneys Patrick Daly Paige Gade Koley Jessen has grown its Corporate Department with the addition of Patrick Daly and Paige Gade. Patrick Daly joins the commercial and technology contracts team. He brings a unique perspective from previously serving as in-house counsel, helping to identify and mitigate legal risk while balancing each client's specific business needs. Patrick received his Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Midland University (magna cum laude) and his J.D. from Creighton University School of Law. Paige Gade rejoins the corporate team, after beginning her career at Koley Jessen following law school. She focuses her practice on corporate transactions, with an emphasis on mergers and acquisitions, private equity transactions, and corporate restructuring across several industries, while leveraging her background in corporate finance to provide legal advice that is tailored to helping clients meet their unique goals. She received her Bachelor of Science in Accounting and her J.D. from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln (Distinction). "We are very fortunate to add attorneys like Patrick and Paige to our team," said Josh Norton, Corporate Department Chair. "Each bring valuable experience outside of the law firm environment, so we are thrilled for them to bring that unique perspective to client matters at Koley Jessen. They undoubtedly strengthen our firm and we look forward to their contributions to our expanding corporate practice." About Koley Jessen Koley Jessen is a strategically growing law firm serving the needs of business owners, executives, and professionals in Nebraska and around the country.

