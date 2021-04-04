Four Attorneys Join Koley Jessen Mikaela Witherspoon Chad Loomis Cody Nickel Craig Benson Koley Jessen has added Mikaela Witherspoon, Chad Loomis, Cody Nickel, and Craig Benson across the Corporate, Estate Planning, and Litigation teams. "As we continue to strategically grow, we are excited to welcome this group of attorneys to Koley Jessen," says Alex Wolf, President of Koley Jessen. "Their varied backgrounds and experience will help our teams serve the needs of our growing clients." Mikaela Witherspoon joins our Corporate team, where she will assist clients with drafting and review of commercial agreements. Mikaela received her B.A. from Azusa Pacific University (magna cum laude) and her J.D. from Creighton University School of Law (cum laude). Chad Loomis joins the Corporate team, where he will guide clients through the various milestones in the life cycle of their business, from entity formation, strategic planning and corporate governance, to mergers and acquisitions. Chad received his B.A. from Coe College (cum laude) and his J.D. from The University of Iowa College of Law. Cody Nickel joins the Litigation team, where he will assist clients throughout every step of the litigation process. Prior to joining Koley Jessen, Cody was a law clerk for the Honorable Laurie Smith Camp at the United States District Court for the District of Nebraska. He received his B.S. from Minnesota State University (cum laude) and his J.D. from the University of Nebraska College of Law (high distinction). Craig Benson joins the Tax, Business Succession Planning, and Estate Planning and Administration teams at Koley Jessen, where he will work closely with each client and their professional advisors to formulate and execute strategic tax planning initiatives for business and personal matters. Craig received his B.A. in Finance from the University of Nebraska-Omaha, his J.D. from the University of Wyoming and earned a Masters of Laws (ll.m.) in Taxation from the University of Florida Levin College of Law (cum laude). About Koley Jessen Koley Jessen is a strategically growing law firm serving the needs of business owners, executives and professionals in Nebraska and around the country.