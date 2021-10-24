Koley Jessen Surpasses 100 Attorneys With the addition of 20 attorneys so far this year, Koley Jessen is excited to share that it has surpassed 100 attorneys. The firm was founded in 1988 when Jim Koley, Paul Jessen, and four additional partners set out to establish a firm focused on being a great place to work and providing over-the-top client service. Since that time, the firm has not only drastically diversified its service offerings to include 25+ core areas of practice, but has also put together an experienced team serving businesses and families locally and nationally. The team's consistent focus is on making their clients' business their business in order to help capitalize on opportunities, solve legal challenges, complete transactions, and plan for the future. "This is a very exciting and significant milestone for our firm," said Alex Wolf, President of Koley Jessen. "Since our founding, we have seen steady growth, but the pace has really accelerated during the last five years - driven largely by the needs of our clients, who we have been blessed to grow alongside. Their success has been a huge reason that we have been able to expand so quickly and comprehensively. Our growth has allowed us to build substantial depth and expertise in all of our areas of practice, which means better service and results for our clients." "As we grow, it is our goal to preserve our small firm roots and be a great place to work, where people feel gratified in their role," says Mike Hupp, Chairman and one of the founders of Koley Jessen. "It's also important to recognize that we would not be where we are today without our team of 100 plus attorneys and 70 additional professionals who put in the work, day in and day out, and are the backbone of the firm," said Hupp. "We feel very grateful to have such a talented team aligned in our vision to provide over-the-top service to our clients and are appreciative of everything they do." "One of the most exciting aspects to me is that in addition to having a very experienced team, we have a great deal of youth and energy across all aspects of the organization, which suggests that we are just beginning to scratch the surface of our potential as a firm," said Wolf. "We are excited to see how the momentum we have built will carry us into the years ahead, and we look forward to continuing to evolve, grow, and serve the future needs of our clients in addition to reaching our next milestone - celebrating 35 years!" About Koley Jessen Koley Jessen is a strategically growing law firm serving the needs of business owners, executives, and professionals in Nebraska and around the country.