Koley Jessen's Estate, Succession, and Tax Team Adds Counsel Kelley Wilson Terry Turnipseed Kelley Wilson and Terry Turnipseed have joined Koley Jessen's Estate, Succession, and Tax team as Counsel. "We are excited to grow our practice with the addition of Kelley and Terry," said Lisa Lehan, Chair of the Estate, Succession, and Tax Department. "With nearly 20 attorneys in our Department, we are one of the largest teams in the region focused on estate, succession, and wealth transfer planning. Kelley and Terry will help us continue to provide clients guidance and planning to ensure their life's work is transitioned to the next generation in the most tax-efficient manner while taking into account their personal goals and objectives." Wilson works with clients both on estate, tax, and business planning services as well as post-death services, including estate and trust administration. She received her J.D. from the University of Nebraska College of Law and her B.S. in Political Science from the University of Kansas. Turnipseed is an experienced estate planning and tax advisor who works with high-net-worth clients to develop and implement sophisticated estate planning techniques. He is also a Professor of Law and Professor of Engineering and Computer Science at Syracuse University. Turnipseed has an LL.M. in Taxation, cum laude, and a J.D. from Georgetown University as well as two graduate degrees from MIT, where he was a National Science Foundation Fellow. He received a bachelor's degree in Nuclear Engineering, summa cum laude, from Mississippi State University, where he was a Harry S. Truman Memorial Scholar and was designated as a Distinguished Engineering Fellow. About Koley Jessen Koley Jessen is a strategically growing law firm serving the needs of businesses and their owners, executives, and professionals in Nebraska and around the country.