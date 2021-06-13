19 Law Students Join Koley Jessen for Summer Program Koley Jessen is pleased to welcome 19 talented law school students, representing 10 different law schools, for a 12-week summer program brimming with learning, professional development, and camaraderie. Expanding from 14 summer associates in 2020 to 19 in 2021, the firm once again is excited to welcome its largest class of law school students ever to participate in its Summer Associate Program. "We are excited to have the opportunity to provide meaningful experience to these talented students as they progress towards their J.D. and to showcase all that Omaha has to offer to young professionals" said David Goeschel, Recruiting Committee Chairperson. "Our recruiting process is rigorous and we interviewed law students from across the country in order to narrow the field to this exceptional class." Koley Jessen's Summer Associate Program provides law students the opportunity to work with attorneys on ongoing client matters across the firm's areas of practice. The program is comprised of three four-week rotations through each of the firm's major departments and provides students realistic insight into the private practice of law. By summer's end, they will have experienced such things as attending court hearings, trials, depositions, the closing of a transaction, and client meetings in addition to working on legal research and writing projects. Each student will be matched up with a mentor, who will provide tailored guidance and feedback throughout the program. This mentorship alongside their hands on experience will help lay the groundwork for their legal career. Students will also have a chance to attend social activities hosted by the firm to network and develop relationships. Joining the firm as second year summer associates are: Riley Arnold - Creighton University, John Barrett - University of Wisconsin-Madison, Brett Bunnell-Battani - Drake University, Austin Hoffman - University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Emily Locke - University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Baylie Moravec - University of South Dakota, Brad Peck - University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Kayla Sullivan - University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Griffin Wonderlich - Creighton University. Joining the firm as first year summer associates are: Rebekah Birch - The University of Iowa, Avery Brown - The University of Iowa, Morgan Herchenbach - Creighton University, Kate Hughes - Creighton University, Timothy Hutchinson - University of Notre Dame, Henry Killen - University of Minnesota, John Lukowski - University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Sraavya Poonuganti - Emory University, Connor Ramlo - Boston College, Addison Schneider - University of Nebraska-Lincoln About Koley Jessen Koley Jessen is a strategically growing law firm serving the needs of business owners, executives and professionals around the country. For businesses of all types, we are active partners who provide multi-discipline counsel to help our clients achieve personal and business success.