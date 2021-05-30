Wan and Langdon Join Koley Jessen as Associates Bowei Wan Peter Langdon Koley Jessen is pleased to announce the addition of Bowei Wan and Peter Langdon to the firm as Associates. Bowei Wan joined the Corporate team, where she will focus her practice on various corporate and transactional matters, including mergers and acquisitions, private equity transactions, and general corporate formation and governance. Prior to joining Koley Jessen, Bowei had an internship experience in capital market matters at a leading law firm in China, where she assisted private equity firms and portfolio companies in a range of corporate transactions. She received her L.L.B from Southern Medical University in Guangzhou, China and her J.D. from Washington University in St. Louis. Peter Langdon joined the Employment team, where he will primarily help clients navigate federal, state, and local employment laws, negotiate and draft various employment-related contracts, work with businesses on day-to-day employment matters, create executive compensation packages, and conduct due diligence for mergers and acquisitions. Peter received his B.A. from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, his J.D. from the Creighton University School of Law, and his LL.M. in Taxation from the Villanova University School of Law. "We could not be more thrilled to welcome Bowei and Peter to the firm and are excited to have them as new members of our Corporate and Employment teams," said Alex Wolf, President of Koley Jessen. "Despite the pandemic, the demand for legal services, including specifically mergers & acquisitions and employment law has not only endured, but has seen considerable growth. As many businesses are continuing to navigate a new and evolving business landscape and adapt operations, policies, etc., Bowei and Peter's skills and experiences will provide additional and well-appreciated depth, knowledge, and insight not only for our teams, but I'm confident that they will be a tremendous asset to our business clients as well." About Koley Jessen Koley Jessen is a strategically growing law firm serving the needs of business owners, executives and professionals around the country. For businesses of all types, we are active partners who provide multi-discipline counsel to help our clients achieve personal and business success.