Koley Jessen Earns Honors from Chambers High Net Worth Kurt Tjaden Brandon Hamm Alex Wolf Lisa Lehan Koley Jessen is pleased to announce that our Private Wealth Law practice has once again received top-tier rankings in the 2021 Chambers High Net Worth Guide. For the fifth consecutive year, our department earned a Band 1 ranking, making the firm one of two in Nebraska to obtain the highest Chambers award. In addition, Koley Jessen had four of twelve attorneys statewide receive individual honors. Kurt Tjaden, Brandon Hamm, Alex Wolf, and Lisa Lehan were all accredited as notable practitioners by the publication. These extensive and market-leading recommendations, rankings, and insights by Chambers High Net Worth are based on the in-depth analysis carried out by their dedicated team of experienced researchers. Chambers cites our private client team won praise for a combination of technical ability, business knowledge, responsiveness, and reputation. Interviewees described individuals as "reasonable, professional, knowledgeable, and will help us achieve our goals," and "responsive and someone you can get along with when you are working on tough issues." "We are honored to receive this ranking again this year," said Mike Hupp, Chairman of Koley Jessen. "As trusted advisors to families, business owners, and individuals, our team is grateful to have the opportunity to handle sophisticated estate, tax, business succession, and family office planning." Koley Jessen is a strategically growing law firm serving the needs of business owners, executives, and professionals in Nebraska and around the country. Our Estate and Business Succession Planning team helps clients articulate objectives and design comprehensive solutions tailored to transition their estates and businesses to successive generations in a thoughtful and tax-efficient manner.